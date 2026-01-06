ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $179.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.