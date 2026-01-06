OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 427.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

