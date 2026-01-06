South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on SOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.
South Bow Stock Performance
