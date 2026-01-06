Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

NYSE:GBTG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

