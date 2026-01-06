Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stores Impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.