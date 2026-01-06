EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Shares of EH opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EHang has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EHang by 171.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in EHang by 3,147.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EHang by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

