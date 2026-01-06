Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $26.84 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 55,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 478,491 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

