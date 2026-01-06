Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CAPR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 78.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.