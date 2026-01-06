Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.31% and a negative return on equity of 160.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

