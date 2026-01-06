Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POWL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $361.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.36. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $413.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.85 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.73, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,530.23. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium?voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

