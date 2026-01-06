uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Down 3.2%

uniQure stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,119.26. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $856,890.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,352.70. This trade represents a 43.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.