Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.02. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,039.89. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.