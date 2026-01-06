Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 39.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.