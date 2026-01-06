Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 963.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

