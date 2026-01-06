Helen of Troy (HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 8th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $502.4150 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.