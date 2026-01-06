Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

DSGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on Design Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Design Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $494.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

