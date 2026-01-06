Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.1%

ARLP opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $17,847,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 378,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 213,496 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.