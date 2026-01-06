Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

NERV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.28. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

