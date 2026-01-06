AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

NYSE ABBV opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $214.39. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

