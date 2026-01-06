SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SurgePays from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SURG

SurgePays Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SURG opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.46. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 83.42% and a negative return on equity of 967.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SurgePays will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SurgePays

In other news, Director David Allen May bought 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $61,475.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,985.60. This trade represents a 32.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 34,091.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.