TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,821,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,545,777,000 after buying an additional 914,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,282,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,624,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,246,000 after acquiring an additional 550,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.