KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.