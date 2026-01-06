Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auna has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get Auna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna Stock Performance

Auna stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Auna has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Auna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Auna in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.