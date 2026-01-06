Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $828.4550 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 146.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 80.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

