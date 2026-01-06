MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $962.5170 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSM opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

In related news, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,665.18. This represents a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 95,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at $188,462,531.40. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 211,342 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,965. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

