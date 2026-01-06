What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CORT FY2030 Earnings?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $140.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $34.95 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,898.80. This represents a 94.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,329.81. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 176,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,675,398 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

