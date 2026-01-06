Virtu Financial Q2 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,370,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 926,376 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,367,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 474,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 445,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 350,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

