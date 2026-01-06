Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Laura Wade-Gery Acquires 957 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,497.77.

Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,024 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £2,498.56.

On Monday, November 3rd, Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,036 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,496.76.

LGEN opened at GBX 265.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.50.

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.25.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

