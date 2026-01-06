Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 36,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 37,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 0.8%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 526.0%.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.