Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 36,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 37,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 526.0%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 150,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 128,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

