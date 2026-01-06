Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.03 and last traded at C$6.95. 154,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 123,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$575.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 34.73%.The firm had revenue of C$18.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300725 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company’s strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

