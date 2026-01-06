Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.7413 and last traded at $42.7413. 10,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Anglo American Stock Up 3.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a London?headquartered global mining company engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing and marketing of a diversified portfolio of mineral commodities. The company’s operations span the full mining value chain, from grassroots exploration through to production and delivery of raw materials to industrial customers worldwide.

Anglo American’s principal products include platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and manganese.

