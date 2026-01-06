BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.92 and last traded at C$11.04. Approximately 537,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 406,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.26.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S. dollar securities back to the Canadian dollar. Depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities.

