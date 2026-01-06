Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 and last traded at GBX 0.28. 327,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 339,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £848,985.20, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.41.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

