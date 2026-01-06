BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.1686 and last traded at $1.1957. Approximately 56,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 41,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.28.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing regenerative medicine therapies for urological, orthopedic and rehabilitative indications. The company’s research focuses on autologous and allogeneic cell therapy platforms designed to repair, regenerate and restore normal tissue function through targeted cell delivery and expansion technologies.

Among its lead programs is BRTX-100, an investigational autologous muscle cell therapy aimed at treating stress urinary incontinence, which is advancing through late-stage clinical studies.

