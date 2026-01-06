Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.2064.

Hudson’s Bay Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

About Hudson’s Bay

(Get Free Report)

Hudson’s Bay Company (OTCMKTS: HBAYF) is a diversified retail holding company that oversees a portfolio of department store and specialty retail banners in North America. The company’s core operations are centered on its flagship Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada, offering a broad assortment of apparel, beauty, home and lifestyle products. In parallel, Hudson’s Bay Company owns and operates the Saks Fifth Avenue brand in Canada and the Saks Off 5th off-price division, serving fashion-conscious consumers through both brick-and-mortar locations and e-commerce platforms.

With origins dating back to its founding in 1670 as a fur trading enterprise, Hudson’s Bay Company holds the distinction of being one of the oldest corporations in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.