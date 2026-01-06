Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Trading Down 33.7% – What’s Next?

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.56 and last traded at $107.89. 744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.73.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52.

Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

