John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.6910. 12,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.