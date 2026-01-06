John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.6910. 12,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.