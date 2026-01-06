Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.7999 and last traded at $4.7999. 1,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Hysan Development Trading Up 4.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property investment, management and development firm with a primary focus on the prime commercial and retail district of Causeway Bay. Established in the early 20th century by Harry Lee Hysan, the company has grown into one of the island’s leading landlords, specializing in high-end retail, office and residential properties. Its strategic portfolio spans flagship shopping arcades, Grade A office towers and luxury residential schemes.

The company’s core assets include integrated developments such as Lee Gardens, Hysan Place and Lee Theatre, which combine boutique retail outlets, fine-dining restaurants and premium office space under one roof.

