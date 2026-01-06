Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 23.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 23.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339 and last traded at GBX 335. 8,143,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,708,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

Here are the key news stories impacting Auction Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board has rejected non-binding approaches from FitzWalter but confirmed it received approaches — news that typically lifts shares because it signals potential M&A interest and the possibility of a future, improved offer or competitive process. Auction Technology Group Rejects Takeover Approaches From FitzWalter LONDON BRIEFING: Auction Technology rejects 11 FitzWalter buyout bids

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.

The stock has a market capitalization of £403.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.86.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

