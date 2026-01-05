Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 23.6% – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 23.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339 and last traded at GBX 335. 8,143,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,708,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

Positive Sentiment: Board rejection seen as signal of confidence and potential for higher offer(s) or strategic upside; market reaction has been positive as investors anticipate either a better bid or continued execution by management. Auction Technology Group Rejects Takeover Approaches From FitzWalter

Board rejection seen as signal of confidence and potential for higher offer(s) or strategic upside; market reaction has been positive as investors anticipate either a better bid or continued execution by management. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosed multiple approaches from FitzWalter but has not entered into any agreement; no binding offer or deal has been announced, so the situation remains fluid and subject to change. LONDON BRIEFING: Auction Technology rejects 11 FitzWalter buyout bids

Company disclosed multiple approaches from FitzWalter but has not entered into any agreement; no binding offer or deal has been announced, so the situation remains fluid and subject to change. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing takeover interest can create uncertainty and potential distraction for management; if bidders persist, the process could become protracted or lead to volatile trading and activist pressure. LONDON BRIEFING: Auction Technology rejects 11 FitzWalter buyout bids

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATG shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.

The firm has a market cap of £403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

