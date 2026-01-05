Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) Plans $6 million IPO for January 9th (PAPA)

Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) (PAPA) expects to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) generated $50.39 million in revenue and $780 thousand in net income. Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) has a market cap of $86 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a pioneering provider of end-to-endÂ innovative hemp dosing solutions in the U.S. We sell nebulizers. We engage in key activities in the hemp cannabinoid e-vaporsÂ industry, including research and development, formulation design, e-liquidÂ production, e-liquidÂ filling and e-liquidÂ co-packingÂ services. We believe our full-cycleÂ operations and leading market position will position us to further capitalize on the growth potential of the U.S. hemp cannabinoid e-vaporsÂ market. Our leading atomization technology, AiMeshÂ®Â technology, significantly facilitates precise metering control, and our high-endÂ aroma molecule blending technology, feelmixXÂ®Â technology, perfectly combines traditional CBD oil with modern e-vaporÂ oil, positioning us to provide broader applications across different sectors. Our hemp cannabinoid e-vaporsÂ are marketed under the Cannapresso brand name, primarily on an Original Design Manufacturer (â€?ODMâ€?) basis to other hemp vapor companies. ODM generally involves the design and customization of the core products to meet a brandâ€™s unique image and needs. Our products are sold by our customers under their own brand names although they may also include our brand name on the products. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2025. (Note: Papa Medical, Inc. filed a new S-1 on Nov. 26, 2025, for its small IPO – 1.5 million shares at $4.00 to raise $6 million – with a new sole book-runner, Kingswood Capital Markets – to replace its previous IPO plans filed in 2024 (1.25 million shares at $4.00 to raise $5 million in a deal lead by U.S. Tiger Securities and TFI Securities.) “.

Papa Medical, Inc. (2025 New Filing) was founded in 2018 and has 47 employees. The company is located at 202 North California Ave City of Industry, CA 91744 and can be reached via phone at (626) 855-0800 or on the web at https://www.papamedical.com/.

