MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.6330. Approximately 6,917,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,684,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 691,557 shares of company stock worth $43,538,586. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,020,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,360,000 after buying an additional 363,975 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after buying an additional 378,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

