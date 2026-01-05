Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 5.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.5650. 53,771,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 49,450,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,807.27. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.