GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $329.43 and last traded at $324.0740. 5,496,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,915,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average is $285.34. The company has a market cap of $341.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $285,263,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

