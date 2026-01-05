Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 36,396,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,471,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.