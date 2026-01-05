Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.14. Approximately 33,195,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 32,336,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -205.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,432,298.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,731,985 shares of company stock worth $152,026,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,238 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

