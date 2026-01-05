Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.00 and last traded at $233.06. 47,935,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 49,685,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.50.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.21.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $226.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.