Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.82 and last traded at $174.04. Approximately 38,347,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 49,428,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $414.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

