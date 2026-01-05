Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 3,154 shares.The stock last traded at $12.94 and had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSEY. UBS Group upgraded Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsonite Group

Samsonite Group Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of luggage, travel bags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans hard?side and soft?side suitcases, business cases, backpacks, travel accessories and outdoor gear. With a broad range of innovative materials and features such as lightweight polycarbonate shells, integrated locks and expansion capabilities, Samsonite serves both leisure and corporate travelers seeking durability, functionality and style.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Samsonite distributes its products through a diversified network of over 1,000 direct?to?consumer retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.