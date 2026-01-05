Head-To-Head Analysis: Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commonwealth Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Business Bank has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commonwealth Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Business Bank pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commonwealth Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 22.18% 14.56% 1.53% Commonwealth Business Bank 15.89% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commonwealth Business Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $97.72 million 1.65 $28.00 million $6.07 8.70 Commonwealth Business Bank $122.69 million N/A $22.43 million $1.80 6.06

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commonwealth Business Bank. Commonwealth Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorporation of Alabama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Commonwealth Business Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

